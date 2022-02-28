A Miller woman was killed and a Sarcoxie woman seriously injured in a utility vehicle wreck at 1:49 a.m. Monday on County Road 1110, a mile west of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lori L. Reid, 50, who was a passenger in the vehicle operated by Tina M. Reynolds, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner, the state patrol said. Reid's body was taken to the Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City. Reynolds was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Their southbound utility vehicle ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A man from Seligman was injured a single-vehicle crash at 9:05 p.m. Sunday on Unicorn Road, 3 miles west of Wentworth in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Joshua Jones, 21, was taken to Cox Monettn Hospital with moderate injuries.
He was a passenger in an eastbound pickup truck driven by Craig E. Thomas, 25, of Pierce City, that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
