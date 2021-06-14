A Carthage man was killed and his four passengers injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. Sunday on Kafir Road, 2 miles north of Oronogo in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Victor Alexandrios, was pronounced dead the the scene of the crash by a Jasper County deputy coroner.
Three passengers from Carthage — Brenda I. Lopez Escobar, 20; Aracely Mejia, 21; and Gladys Oxlath, 24 — were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. A fourth passenger, Saul Irahate, also from Carthage, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.