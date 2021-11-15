A Pineville man died at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck at 8:25 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Talfey W. Reeves, 58, was pronounced dead by a McDonald County deputy coroner, the patrol said.
Reeves was operating a southbound scooter and attempting to make a U-turn when he entered the path of a southbound car driven by Tristain D. McCammon, 21, of Bentonville, Arkansas, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43 at Maple Road, 5 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Two drivers involved, Robyn R. Banks, 59, of Jasper, and Charles Langmann, 89, of Carl Junction, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, along with Banks' passenger, Dale A. Banks, 66, also of Jasper, and Langmann's passenger, Marcia Langmann, 85, also of Carl Junction, with moderate injuries.
The Langmanns were eastbound when Carl Langmann failed to yield the right of way and entered into the intersection where their car was struck by a southbound car driven by Christine E. Waldbuesser, 36, of Jasper, the patrol said. The Langmanns' car then struck the Bankses' northbound pickup truck, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Brianna M. Sowinski, 22, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
She was driving a westbound car that ran into the rear of another westbound car driven by Michael D. Pennington, 62, of Neosho, as Pennington was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, the patrol said.
