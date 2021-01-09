A Carthage man was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6 p.m. Thursday on County Road 80, about 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Terry A. Abernathy, 55, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage, where he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m. James E. Robinson, 78, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Abernathy was a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by Robinson that ran into a pickup truck that had been left parked in the roadway without any occupants, the patrol said.
