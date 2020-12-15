COLUMBUS, Kan. — A suspect in the Monday morning burglary of a home in Lowell provided Cherokee County sheriff's deputies with a false identity when he was caught.
Kevin L. Hanten was found hiding in a brier patch after a manhunt that lasted more than four hours Monday with the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department's dog team, an aircraft of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Baxter Springs police, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Hanten was being held Tuesday at the Cherokee County Jail with charges pending for aggravated burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement.
Sheriff David Groves said a deputy responded to a report of a residential burglary in Lowell at 11:32 a.m. Monday and was speaking with the property owner when two suspects returned to the home. When they realized a deputy was there, they fled into some nearby woods.
Deputies established a perimeter in the area and requested the assistance of a Kansas Highway Patrol plane in searching for the suspects. Hanten, who was the lone suspect arrested Monday, initially identified himself as James A. Weiss Jr., 42, of Joplin. Deputies later learned that was not his true identity.
The sheriff said he expects charges to be filed on a second suspect.
