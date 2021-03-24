The Joplin Police Department announced that 10 arrests in cases of driving while intoxicated were made during a sobriety checkpoint conducted Friday night at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue.
Joplin police conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday with the assistance of the Southwest Missouri DWI Taskforce and the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
A total of 2,022 drivers were checked out by officers, with 17 field sobriety tests performed. In addition to the 10 arrests for driving while intoxicated, officers arrested two people on warrants and issued eight tickets.
