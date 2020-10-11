A Joplin woman was injured in a scooter crash at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Old Scenic Road, 4 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sara E. Iseli, 20, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Iseli's scooter ran off the road and overturned into a creek.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:25 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 60, 4 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, the patrol reported.
Kory L. Henninger, 42, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Henninger's westbound vehicle ran off the road and hit an embankment.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:16 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 96 in Avilla in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Kaylen L. Schubert, 19, and her passenger, Lehnae L. Schubert, 18, both of La Russell, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries. Kenneth D. Weaver, 69, of Massillon, Ohio, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Carthage with minor injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound Schubert vehicle swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn. It then crossed the centerline and hit the westbound Weaver vehicle head-on.
• A resident of Haysville, Kansas, was injured in a motorcycle crash at 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Route M, 3 miles south of Asbury in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Rogit K. Sharma, 39, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound Sharma motorcycle ran off the road and hit a ditch.
• Two residents of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 71 at Missouri Highway 90, a mile north of Jane in McDonald County, the patrol reported.
Wayne E. Guess, 78, and his passenger, Jerry N. Guess, 76, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
The patrol said a northbound vehicle driven by Misshay J. Smith, 41, of Neosho, failed to stop at a red light and hit the westbound Guess vehicle.
• A Richards man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 54, 4 miles west of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol reported.
Karl Trued, 53, was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the westbound Trued vehicle was slowing when it was hit from behind by a westbound vehicle driven by George W. Moore, 78, of Newburg.
• A Baxter Springs, Kansas, man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Route NN, a mile south of Redings Mill in Newton County, the patrol reported.
Bob Coonce, 37, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said the northbound Coonce vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.
