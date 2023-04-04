A couple from Golden were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:45 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 1255 at Golden in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Deana J. Vandeest and John E. Vandeest, both 85, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
Deana Vandeest was operating their utility vehicle and pulled from a driveway into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Dallas X. Johnson, 18, of Cassville, the patrol said.
• A Sheldon woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. Monday on Route B at Sheldon in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
Leigh M. Newcomer, 23, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
• Three Kansas residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:55 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71, a mile south of Jane in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
The driver, Evann D. Heidebrecht, 21, of Marion, Kansas, and one of his passengers, Joseph L. Stringer, 50, of Florence, Kansas, were taken to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries. A second passenger, Chase L. Stringer, 22, of El Dorado, Kansas, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Their northbound car crossed the center of the roadway and struck a concrete median barrier, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:35 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 43 at Missouri Highway 126, about 8 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Michael S. Daniels, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and a passenger, Jelani X. Murray, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West Joplin with minor injuries. A third occupant of their vehicle, Na'kasia C. Hayes, 19, of Greenwood, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
Their westbound car failed to stop at a stop sign and ran into the side of a southbound van driven by Jeremy L. Bowles, 44, of Galena, Kansas, the patrol said.
• An Aurora woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:02 p.m. Sunday on Route J, 3 miles west of Wentworth in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Alisha M. Skinkis, 29, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
Skinkis was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael A. Beebe, 34, of Aurora, that collided with a southbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Pierce City when the teen pulled into their path from a stop sign, the patrol said.
