Four people were injured when the utility vehicle they were riding overturned at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on Bridgeview Drive, about a half-mile east of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, a 14-year-old girl from Ward, Colorado, and a second 14-year-old girl from there, along with Madison K. Blake, 26, of Pompana, Florida, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries. A fourth occupant, a 12-year-old girl from Cassville, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved, overturned and threw all four people, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on Farm Road 2250, about 3 miles east of Golden in Barry County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Donna J. Sugg, 53, and her passenger, a 3-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
Their eastbound car ran off the road, down an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday on Elm Road, 3 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Judith L. Bradshaw, 62, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
Bradshaw was a passenger in a westbound car driven by a 15-year-old girl from Granby that was struck by a pickup truck driven by Leonard V. Miller, 61, of Carthage, as Miller was backing out of a driveway, the patrol said.
• Three Carl Junction residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday on Route JJ, 3 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Roy A. Cordova, 71, and his passengers, Karen S. Cordova, 66, and Jada M. Boles, 21, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Their northbound car was struck in the side by a westbound pickup truck driven by Mark E. Wollen, 51, of Republic, when Wollen failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, the patrol said.
• A 21-year-old man from Carthage was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 90, about 3 miles southwest of Reeds in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Brandon D. York was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
York was driving a northbound car that ran off the roadway and struck a fence and some trees when he tried to avoid a southbound vehicle that was partly in his northbound lane, the patrol said.
