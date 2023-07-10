An Illinois truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sean R. Benson, 42, of Rockford, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound semitruck that blew a tire and ran off the road into the median when it struck a metal object in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Seneca woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, a half-mile west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Angeline E. Bigbee, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 at Sarcoxie, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, James D. Hake, 50, of Springfield, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries, the state patrol said. The other driver, Fredy Guzman, 30, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and eight of his passengers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The injured in Guzman's vehicle included two girls, ages 10 and 2; a 7-year-old boy; Tania G. Guzman-Hildago, 27; Aldo Calderon-Aguilar, 33; Manuel Guzman, 46; and Elsa G. Hildago de Guzman, 51, all of Bentonville.
The patrol said Guzman was driving a westbound van that was struck in the rear by Hake's vehicle, causing the SUV to leave the roadway, go down an embankment and overturn. Hake's car also overturned, slid off the highway and hit a concrete drain before coming to a stop on the median cable barrier.
