A Stockton resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 32, about 2 miles west of Bolivar in Polk County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jenna L. Pyle, 64, was taken to a Bolivar hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the state patrol, the westbound Pyle vehicle ran off the road, striking a driveway fixture and a fence.
• A Carl Junction resident was injured in a dump truck crash at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles north of Carthage, according to the state patrol.
Jesse S. Volkman, 46, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the northbound truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned.
