Two Joplin-area residents were killed in separate traffic crashes on Christmas Day.
Samuel M. Mitchell, 63, of Joplin, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Apricot Road, approximately a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mitchell, the driver of the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, the patrol said.
Passengers Elizabeth A. Patton, 56, Virgil L. Sargent, 47, Kelsey A. Mitchell, 34, and two girls ages 7 and 12, all of Joplin, were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with minor to serious injuries, the patrol said. The girls were not identified due to their juvenile status.
The patrol said Mitchell's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and hit the concrete cap of a vertical culvert.
• Ranon J. Chiles, 26, of Sarcoxie, was killed by a Kansas City Southern Railroad train at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the tracks west of Missouri Highway 43, a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, the patrol said.
The patrol said the train hit Chiles on the railroad tracks. Chiles was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. by a deputy county coroner, the patrol said.
