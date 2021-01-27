BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies arrested two men after a domestic disturbance Monday morning during which a woman was attacked and a firearm discharged.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies answered a report of a disturbance about 9:30 a.m. at a residence near Baxter Springs and located a woman who had been injured in an attack.
The sheriff's office said the suspect in the assault, Richard Stark, 44, was located at residence in Pittsburg, Kansas, and taken into custody with the assistance of Pittsburg police. A search warrant was obtained for the Pittsburg address, and a handgun was found and seized, the sheriff's office said.
Stark was being held Tuesday at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal damage to property. A second man arrested in the case, Kolby Stark, 19, has been charged with obstructing justice, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.