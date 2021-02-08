NEVADA, Mo. — Two suspects are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with the alleged seizure Saturday of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and a handgun when Vernon County deputies served a search warrant on a motel room in Nevada.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said in a news release Monday that Emily Collar, 30, of Nevada, and Joshua Stoneking, 35, of Independence, were arrested after the search at a motel in the 1500 block of East Austin Boulevard.
Collar remained in custody Monday at the Vernon County Jail on charges of second-degree trafficking in drugs, delivery of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance with her cash-only bond set at $100,000. Stoneking, who remained in custody on a cash-only bond of $250,000, is facing counts of second-degree trafficking in drugs, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
