NEVADA, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff's Department searched a house early Wednesday morning in Nevada, seizing about 12 ounces of methamphetamine and arresting two suspects.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said a search warrant was served at a residence on West Hickory Street with the assistance of his department's special response team.
Arrested were Bobbie Bradley, 41, of Kansas City, and Andrew Daniels, 34, of Nevada. Bradley was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs and was being held on a cash-only bond of $100,000. Daniels, who was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, was being held on a $25,000 bond.
