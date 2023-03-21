Two children from Neosho were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on Route NN, 4 miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The girls, ages 5 and 7, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.

Both were passengers in a northbound vehicle driven by Juwana L. Botzow, 30, of Neosho, that ran off the road and struck a sign before returning to the roadway, the patrol report stated.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.