Two children from Neosho were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on Route NN, 4 miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girls, ages 5 and 7, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.
Both were passengers in a northbound vehicle driven by Juwana L. Botzow, 30, of Neosho, that ran off the road and struck a sign before returning to the roadway, the patrol report stated.
