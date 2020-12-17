Two defendants entered guilty pleas this week in Jasper County Circuit Court in separate cases involving possession of firearms.
Gatlin M. Pennington, 27, of rural Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Judge Gayle Crane's courtroom to counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in a plea agreement requiring him to enter a local treatment court program. If he successfully completes the program, he could be granted suspended imposition of sentences on all three counts.
The drug and weapon charges stem from a July 20 traffic stop conducted by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy on West 10th Street in Joplin. The officer stopped a vehicle Pennington was driving for having a license plate that did not match the vehicle. A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle, and bags containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, a drug pipe, digital scales, a set of brass knuckles and a handgun were found in the vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Possession of controlled substances and a handgun constitutes unlawful use of a weapon in Missouri.
Samuel S. Frye-Biggs, 41, of rural Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement capping the sentence he might receive at five years. He had faced a possible penalty of up to seven years on the charge.
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 22.
The conviction pertains to an incident on Jan. 28, 2019, when a Jasper County deputy on patrol heard some gunshots and spotted three males firing a gun outside a trailer park on Belle Center Road. Frye-Biggs, who was holding a .410-gauge shotgun, purportedly told the deputy that he was on probation at the time for an arson charge and was not supposed to have a gun, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The deputy checked it out and learned that he indeed had convictions for arson and unlawful use of a weapon.
The defendant's plea deal also dismissed a misdemeanor stealing charge he had pending from a second arrest in 2019.
