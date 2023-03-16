Two defendants in separate child endangerment cases have been ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Justine R. Beaunoyer, 30, of Carthage, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday before Associate Judge Joseph Hensley on three counts of felony child endangerment. No date for her initial appearance in a trial division had been set on electronic court records by the end of the day.
The charges stem from unsanitary conditions purportedly noted by police officers responding to a report of a disturbance July 1 at a residence on Airport Drive in Carthage.
The officers, who entered the home under exigent circumstances to take a male suspect into custody, found Beaunoyer there with her three children, living in rooms strewn with trash, soiled diapers and rotten food, and crawling with bugs, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The children had no shorts or shoes, and one appeared to be malnourished, according to the affidavit.
In a separate endangerment case in Hensley's courtroom, Cassandra A. Jones, 28, waived a hearing and was ordered to stand trial on one felony count of child endangerment and a count of resisting arrest. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division for March 28.
Jones was arrested Aug. 8 when a Carthage police officer followed a speeding vehicle through town for several blocks before the driver, Jones, finally pulled over on County Road 164.
She was taken into custody when the officer spotted a juvenile in the back seat who was not restrained. A search of the vehicle purportedly turned up several bags containing methamphetamine residue and a glass meth pipe.
