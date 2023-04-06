The victims in separate domestic assaults in Joplin and Webb City did not show up to testify at preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court, resulting in dismissal of both cases.
Nelson Abraham, 45, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a count of second-degree domestic assault. But the charge was dismissed for a lack of cooperation on the part of the defendant's girlfriend.
Abraham was accused of pushing her down on a bed and choking her during an argument March 4 in a room at the Budget Inn on West Seventh Street in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Blake E. Tune, 31, of Webb City, also was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a charge of second-degree domestic assault, but it too was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against him.
Tune was accused of choking his girlfriend by pinning her to the ground with his hands to her neck and then hitting her in the face during a disturbance Feb. 20 at his residence in Webb City, according to an affidavit.
