A Goodman resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Route F, 7 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Billy J. Briley, 54, was taken by air ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
According to the patrol, the westbound pickup truck ran off the road and the driver overcorrected. The truck then overturned in the road and slid off the left side.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck about 4 p.m. Sunday on Jack Pine Road, a mile north of Carthage, according to the patrol.
Bryske A. Blair, 27, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that Blair's eastbound pickup truck ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence.
