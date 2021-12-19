A Stark City resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 86 about a mile east of Fairview in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tristy J. Erway, 39, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound Erway vehicle ran off the road, hitting a tree and a fence.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 86 about 2 miles south of Joplin, according to the state patrol.
Lutishey G. Sherrod, 76, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound Sherrod vehicle ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
