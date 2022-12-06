PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and a pet died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg.
The Pittsburg Fire Department responded at 12:03 p.m. to a call reporting a fire at 1806 N. Locust St. and encountered an extensive fire producing heavy smoke.
An initial attempt at an offensive approach to fighting the fire was switched to defensive tactics when fire broke through the roof. Additional firefighters had to be called in to assist in fire suppression efforts.
No one was home at the time, and no injuries to occupants were reported other than the death of a pet. The injured firefighters were treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians.
The cause of the fire remained undetermined late in the afternoon, with the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office involved in the investigation.
