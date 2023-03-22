Joplin police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies officers discovered Wednesday morning inside a midtown residence.
A 9:17 a.m. call requesting a well-being check of the occupants of a residence at 1403 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway led to the discovery of the deaths of Savannah Bell, 24, and Jason Shoffler, 44, according to a police news release.
A death investigation was initiated with autopsies scheduled to be conducted Thursday.
The release said officers had to force entry into the home. The statement did not provide any information regarding the cause or manner of the two deaths, although it does state that police do not believe the deaths suggest the existence of any ongoing threat to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.