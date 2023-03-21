Acting on a tip from federal marshals, Jasper County sheriff's deputies recently captured two suspects in an attempted murder in Louisiana.
The local sheriff's office received information from U.S. marshals Friday night that Daulton M. Andrews, 26, of Leesville, Louisiana, and Miguel Zarate Guajardo Jr., 18, of Deridder, Louisiana, might be at an address outside Joplin.
Deputies located a vehicle on North Sunny Slope Lane matching a description of one the fugitives were believed to be using and took Andrews and Guajardo into custody on warrants of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy issued through the Vernon Parish sheriff's office in Louisiana.
The two remained in custody Monday at the Jasper County Jail in Carthage pending extradition proceedings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.