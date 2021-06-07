Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:58 p.m. Sunday on Norway Road at Falcon Road, 8 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kevin Doerr, 53, of Neosho, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Kyle J. Kivett, 19, also of Neosho, was taken by private vehicle to the same hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate.
Kivett was driving a southbound pickup truck and pulled into the path of Doerr's westbound car, the patrol said.
