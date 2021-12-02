A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday on Range Line Road, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jason L. McBryde, 34, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
McBryde was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
• A Moundville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Route BB, 8 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Rodney L. Diggins, 63, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound lime-spreader truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
