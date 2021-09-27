A woman from Grain Valley sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on Schifferdecker Avenue, about 700 feet north of Joplin city limits in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Yerym Baek, 25, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
She was driving a southbound Honda Accord that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-car wreck at 7:50 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 37, about a half-mile south of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Jonna M. Francisco, 19, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
