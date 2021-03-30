A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10 a.m. Monday on Nutmeg Road, 5 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nichlaus W. Ford, 26, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Ford was driving a westbound pickup truck that left the roadway and crashed through a fence into a tree, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Bruce M. Fisher, 33, of Oklahoma City, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Fisher was driving an eastbound car at high speed when it struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle driven by Paul J. Smith, 62, of Springfield, and ran off the roadway into a median cable, the patrol said.
