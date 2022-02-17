A Lamar woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:07 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, a half-mile north of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tiffany M. Jones, 32, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a sign post when she lost control of the vehicle on ice, the patrol said.
• A Lamar woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:37 a.m. Thursday on I-49, about 5 miles south of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Olivia C. Stevens, 42, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that slid off the ice-covered roadway and into a guardrail, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.