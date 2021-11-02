A man from Arcadia, Kansas, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:05 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 160, about 10 miles west of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael L. Hendon, 47, was taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, with moderate injuries.
Hendon was driving a northbound car and pulled into the path of an eastbound semitruck operated by Lisa M. Dobyns, 58, of Iola, Kansas, the patrol said.
• A Springfield woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:33 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 97, less than 3 miles northwest of Phelps in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Debra J. Cochran, 70, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.