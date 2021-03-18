A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday on Elder Road, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Madison L. Gray, 23, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Grove, Oklahoma, woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 5 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Heather L. Dysart, 33, was taken by ambulance to Grove Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle and making a left turn when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by Rogelio Sanchez, 34, of Southwest City, the patrol said. Dysart's car was struck broadside, the patrol said.
