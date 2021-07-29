A 20-year-old man from Jasper was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 96 at Missouri Highway 39, a mile south of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jadeon T. Deal was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle at a high speed when the car struck a southbound pickup truck driven by Corey L. Stockton, 30, of Miller, as Stockton was attempting to cross Highway 96, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on Tiger Road, 3 miles southwest of Sarcoxie in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert A. Garrett, 33, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
Garrett was driving a northbound pickup truck that blew a tired and ran off the road, striking a culvert and a fence, the patrol said.
