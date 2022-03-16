A Joplin woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Avenue at 15th Street in Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Katherine A. Southard, 69, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
She was driving a southbound Dodge Journey that collided with a westbound Lincoln Navigator driven by Gabe L. Dutton, 18, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• An Exeter woman sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle wreck at 1 a.m. Wednesday on Farm Road 2090, a mile south of Purdy in Barry County, the patrol said.
Ladonna J. Hunter, 36, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Hunter was a passenger in an eastbound Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Jeremy A. Cape, 38, of Purdy, that ran off the road and struck a tree when Hunter grabbed the steering wheel, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.