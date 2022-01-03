A Golden City man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 8:05 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 160 at Golden City in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James H. Moore, 64, was taken to Barton County Cox Hospital in Lamar.
Moore was a passenger in an eastbound car driven by Cassandra J. Rohlf, 52, of Golden City, that crossed the centerline and struck the side of a westbound pickup truck driven by William J. Farmer, 84, of Golden City, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 4:24 p.m. Saturday on County Road 130, about 2 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Kelli M. Kyte, 25, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage.
She was driving an eastbound Jeep Renegade that collided with a northbound Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old girl from Carthage when Kyte failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said. Both vehicles left the roadway and crashed through a fence.
