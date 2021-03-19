An Arkansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 1:30 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 37, about 2 miles south of Washburn in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gloria J. Bumpas, 68, of Garfield, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned when she attempted to pass a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin A. Walles, 36, of Aurora, on the right as Walles was making a right-hand turn, the patrol said.
• A Reeds man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on Cedar Road east of County Road 80, about 6 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jacinto Benrave, 30, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
Bernave was riding an eastbound motorcycle that skidded out of control, left the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
