A Marshfield woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday on private property off Fir Road, a few feet east of Carl Junction city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lisa M. Briggs, 50, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound van driven by Aaron L. Price, 68, of Preston, that struck a light pole, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at noon Monday on Horton Road, 12 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Martany Eko, 48, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Eko was a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by Bruno Loney, 25, of Wheaton, that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.