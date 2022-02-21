• A Carthage man injured in a motorcycle crash at 6:60 p.m. Sunday on Route E, about a quarter-mile west of Jasco Drive in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Zachary D. Garrison, 20, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Garrison was riding an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and became airborne and crashed when he swerved to avoid a deer, the patrol said. He was thrown from the bike.
• A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 3:23 p.m. Sunday on Gateway Drive, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Paul G. Haney, 24, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was riding a northbound motorcycle that skidded off the road on a curve and then struck a mailbox and a rock retaining wall, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.