A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44 at County Road 100 east of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Johnathan W. Ervin, 52, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
Ervin was driving a southbound that was struck by a westbound car driven by Justice G. Bowman, 19, of Sarcoxie, when Bowman failed to stop for a stop sign, the patrol said.
• A woman from Seligman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 37, about a mile south of Butterfield in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Jessica N. Lawyer, 29, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that was struck on the side by a westbound semitruck operated by Quenton L. Blevins, 53, of Jay, Oklahoma, when Blevins failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.