A Cassville woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:48 a.m. Monday on Farm Road 1212, about 5 miles southeast of Aurora in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Eleanor B. Hansen, 86, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
She was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• A woman from Goodman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:11 p.m. Sunday on Route B, a mile west of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Ashton M. Reynolds, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Reynolds was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck an embankment when she swerved to miss a deer, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.