A Springfield truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 9 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joey L. Miller, 41, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Miller was driving a westbound semitruck that ran off the right side of the road before crossing the highway and running off the left side into the ditch, where it overturned, the patrol said.
• A Lamar woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Route W, a mile south of Iantha in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Krystal D. Henry, 30, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
