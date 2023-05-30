Two Joplin residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on Gateway Drive at Jaguar Road, about 6.5 miles southeast of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers, Ryanna R. Blair, 19, and a passenger in the other vehicle, Vera K. Wyant, 83, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

Blair was driving a southbound car that was struck in the rear by another southbound vehicle driven by Margaret A. Kastendieck, 78, of Joplin, the patrol said.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.