A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 97, about 3 miles north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ricky D. Beck, 61, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in a southbound pickup truck driven by David A. Doty, 42, of Neosho, that ran off the road and struck a building, the patrol said.
• A woman from Jasper was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:05 p.m. Monday on County Road 210, about a mile north of Purcell in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Stacy L. Meeks, 33, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
Meeks was driving a northbound car that was struck in the driver's side by an eastbound car driven by Scott R. Whitehill, 57, of Jasper, when Meeks did not yield at an intersection, according to a patrol report.
