A Cassville man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 248, about 3 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael T. Nash, 48, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Nash's westbound motorcycle struck debris in the roadway, causing the bike to run off the road, hit a culvert and overturn. Nash was thrown from the bike, the patrol said.
• A Seligman resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37, less than 2 miles south of Washburn in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Christopher A. Matern, 39, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a fence and a tree, the patrol said.
