A Sarcoxie man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 100, about 4 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dustin E. Lingenfelter, 31, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
He was northbound when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and it overturned, the patrol said.
• A Stark City woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Wallaby Road, 3 miles north of Fairview in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Gaoia D. Khang, 20, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Khang was driving a southbound sport utility vehicle that ran off the road and overturned when she swerved to miss a pothole, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.