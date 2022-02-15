A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday on Route P, 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Anthony A. Lockhart, 58, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
Lockhart was driving a westbound car that ran off the road on a curve, struck a road sign and overturned, the patrol said.
• A resident of Nevada, Missouri, was injured in a single-car crash at 8:15 p.m. Monday on Route E, 5 miles east of Milo in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Stephen L. Cox, 22, was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and rolled several times, the patrol said.
