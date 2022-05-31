A Shell Knob man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 3 miles east of Golden in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Philip O. Henrix, 79, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Berryville, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
Henrix was driving a westbound pickup truck that struck a westbound tractor driven by Rocky A. Hall, 33, of Springfield, as Hall was mowing a ditch along the highway, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 2:45 p.m. Monday on Route NN, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
David D. Childs, 61, of Rogers, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
