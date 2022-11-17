A Crane resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:35 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 174, about 2 miles west of Chesapeake in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Hillary A. Phipps, 29, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Phipps was driving a westbound car and attempting to make a left turn onto Route K when a westbound pickup truck driven by Derek A. Harvey, 34, of Republic, struck her car on the driver's side, the patrol said.
• A man from Anderson was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 71 at Gordon Hollow Road in Jane, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Adam J. Herrington, 40, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Herrington was driving a northbound pickup truck that struck the side of a westbound van driven by Tean A. Carter, 47, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, when Herrington failed to stop at a traffic light, the patrol said.
