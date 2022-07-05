A truck driver from Deepwater was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route T, 5 miles west of Deerfield in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Derrick C. Simpson, 23, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound semitruck that was turning onto Route T from U.S. Highway 54 when the truck overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5:30 p.m. Monday on Kodiak Road, about 5 miles west of Diamond in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Cody R. Hembree, 31, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Hembree was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.