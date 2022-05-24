A man from Purdy was injured when his pickup truck collided with a train at 4:45 p.m. Monday on Walleye Road, 5 miles west of Pierce City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joe E. Snyder, 50, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that was struck by a westbound Burlington Northern Railroad train operated by Matthew E. Gregorty, 45, of Oologah, Oklahoma, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:10 p.m. Monday on Route F, about 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Stacy L. Hunter, 50, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road on a curve and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.