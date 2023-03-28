An Oklahoma man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 5 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alexander H. Mead, 22, of Wyandotte, was taken to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, with moderate injuries.
Mead was driving a northbound car that ran into a ditch when he swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Granby man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, a half-mile west of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Christopher M. James, 67, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
James was a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by Theresa M. James, 67, of Granby, that ran off the road and struck a mailbox before traveling back across the road and into a ditch, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.